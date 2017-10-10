 Top
    Khalaf Khalafov attends CIS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Sochi

    Participants will discuss complex organizational and practical measures
    Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States kicked off in Sochi.

    Report informs, Deputy Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Khalaf Khalafov is attending the meeting.

    The foreign ministers will discuss complex organizational and practical measures to increase effectiveness of CIS activity, consider draft documents, which will be submitted for consideration by the Council of Heads of CIS States on October 11.

    The documents include the concepts of cooperation of the states in combating corruption, a document on the main directions of adaptation of the joint air defense system of CIS states to the tasks of aerospace defense. 

