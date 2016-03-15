Kazakh President Nazarbayev to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will visit Azerbaijan this year.

Report informs citing the Kazakh media, Nazarbayev stated it at the ceremony of giving credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan Rashid Mammadov.

At a meeting with the Ambassador, Mr. Nazarbayev noted that he had received an official invitation from the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, which he accepted with great gratitude: "Azerbaijan is our strategic partner in the Caucasus region, and we are actively cooperating in the field of energy, logistics, agriculture.".

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan also have close relations that have deep roots from antiquity.