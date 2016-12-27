Kazakh president's visit to Azerbaijan scheduled for the first half of 2017

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ In the first half of 2017, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Kazakhstan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Beibit Isabaev said at a meeting with members of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan informal friendship group.

The visit of N. Nazarbayev to Azerbaijan was to be held on October 12, but postponed due to his illness.

According to him, next round of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission will be held next year. Also number of visits by representatives of government agencies of the two countries is expected.

B. Isabaev also said, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is expected to visit to Astana to attend the opening of EXPO-2017.