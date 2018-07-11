Kanat Amankulov: Azerbaijani President is expected to attend Turkic Council Summit

Bishkek. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is expected to visit Kyrgyzstan.

Report’s correspondent in Bishkek informs, Director of the State Agency for Youth, Physical Education and Sports, Kanat Amankulov, stated at a round table in the framework of the Turkic Council Second Youth Festival.

According to him, the next World Nomad Games will start on September 2 in Kyrgyzstan: "On September 3, the summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-speaking States will take place. The presidents of Azerbaijan, Turkey will take part in this summit, and also the participation of the President of Hungary is expected. "

Notably, Kyrgyzstan currently chairs the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States.