Javid Huseynov's lawyer: Jagland gives way to counterfeit in his statement on death of journalist

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ A lawyer of a former captain of "Gabala" Football Club Javid Huseynov, Adam Mammadov accused Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland of the counterfeit. Report informs, A.Mammadov said that Jagland acted falsely in his statement on the death of the journalist Rasim Aliyev: "Mr. Jagland deliberately deceive the international community. So, he introduced a journalist Rasim Aliyev as the director of "Institute of Reporters' Freedom and Safety" (IRFS) and made a special note at the end of the statement that the institution is an NGO which defends the rights of journalists and media staff. Thus, purposely politicizing the tragedy, he drew the attention of the world media to this event and significantly aggravated the legal situation of my client.

I am officially stating that the director of the organization mentioned by Jagland is Emin Huseynov who lives in Switzerland, late Rasim Aliyev had no relations with this organization. Jagland tried to mislead the law enforcement bodies of Azerbaijan with this counterfeit."

A.Mammadov made a request to Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs for investigating this false fact and sending a note to the Council of Europe on this issue.