Japanese Ambassador: Karabakh conflict settlement important for restoration of stability in Caucasus - INTERVIEW

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency presents an interview with Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tsuguo Takahashi:

- Mr. Ambassador, first of all, let me congratulate you and Japanese people on behalf of Report information agency on the occasion of Emperor’s Birthday. What do you think about bilateral relations between Japan and Azerbaijan?

- First of all, I want to express my thanks for your congratulation on the occasion of Emperor’s Birthday. Since establishment of diplomatic ties between Japan and Azerbaijan in 1992, we actively develop bilateral political, economic and cultural relations, as well as cooperation within international organizations. Azerbaijan is leading country in South Caucasus region thanks to its rich natural resources. Azerbaijan, through mediation of Georgia and Turkey, delivers its natural resources to Europe, thus contributing to energy security of the world.

On our opinion, Azerbaijan possesses an important power to ensure peace and stability in the region and contribute to its development. Japanese government intends to further develop cooperation with Azerbaijan.

- Which directions do you think have potential for development and mutual investment within framework of bilateral economic relations?

- Energy sector is a main sphere of economic cooperation between Japan and Azerbaijan so far. Japanese companies INPEX and Itochu participate in projects in this sphere. As far as I know, currently Azerbaijan aspires to retreat from dependency on energy sector and develop other industrial sectors through efforts to diversify economy.

I think this creates a chance for better development of cooperation between our countries. Japanese companies can participate in development of non-oil sector in Azerbaijan within framework of such bilateral cooperation.

Encouragingly, Japanese entrepreneurs are seeking chances for realization of successful businesses in Azerbaijan. I think it would be great to provide them with such opportunity and mark particular spheres, within which they can develop cooperation with Azerbaijan. Specifically, cooperation can take place in various spheres, let say in agriculture, tourism, production of medical drugs, etc.

- What is your opinion on the level of economic cooperation between our countries? Will the crisis affect trade turnover?

- Unfortunately, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Japan is not high. For instance, according to Japanese trade statistics, goods worth 81 mln USD were imported to Azerbaijan from Japan in 2015. Automobiles, products of chemical industry and metallurgy are in this list. Goods, including wine, oil products and others, worth 1.3 mln USD were exported from Azerbaijan to Japan.

- What is the level of Japanese-Azerbaijani cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies?

- As far as I know, at present Azerbaijan is keen to lay high-speed communication cables. For example, NEC and number of other companies are engaged in establishment of high-speed communication lines. I think this company may facilitate realization of this project in Azerbaijan.

Beside this, Azerbaijani government is keen to develop and launch artificial satellite. Japan produces satellites tracking natural disasters. I think prospective development in this sphere is possible.

- Do Japanese companies participate in diversification of non-oil sector in Azerbaijan?

- As I told before, oil sector occupies major part of the economy. Currently Japan doesn’t realize any significant projects in non-oil sector of the country and we don’t have such plans. However, we had such plans in the past. For example, Azerbaijani government builds industrial complex for steel production near Ganja city. At the early stage one Japanese company conducted survey to develop technical and economic rationale of the complex. As far as I know, this project has been suspended. I think Japanese companies may participate in the project, if Azerbaijani side will be ready to resume project.

It is encouraging to see that Japanese and Azerbaijani companies hold talks over production of medical drugs. It will be great, if the project is realized. I think cooperation between Japan and Azerbaijan in various spheres is possible.

As a whole, as I told earlier, energy is the main sphere of cooperation between Japan and Azerbaijan. I think this direction won’t change. I would like to see development of cooperation in this sphere. I want to note that Japanese company INPEX, keeping on inviting young engineers of SOCAR to Japan, conducts various trainings for them, transfers various knowledge and know-how.

Why INPEX holds such training? Because its objective is not only to earn money from energy projects implemented in Azerbaijan, but also to deliver Japanese experience in this sphere to Azerbaijani specialists, as the cooperation of such type can lead to mutual benefits for two countries in energy sphere in the future.

- As of today, the Japanese Embassy has realized about 200 projects in number of regions of Azerbaijan. In which spheres have the mentioned projects been implemented? Do you have plans for new projects in the country?

- It seems that your question concerns project “Grassroots and Human Security”. This project is implemented in Azerbaijan since year 2000. Since beginning till this moment the number of implemented projects reached 211. Programs for replenishment of schools and kindergartens, construction of medical points and replenishment of hospitals in villages, establishment of water supply lines for household needs, restoration of irrigation systems in rural areas were realized within framework of the project “Grassroots and Human Security”. Given projects are small enough and realized in short period – approximately in half a year. However, the main objective of these projects is to provide direct benefits to residents. We managed to implement 211 projects worth 18 mln USD in total.

I would like to note here that, support of Japanese government is realized not only through this project. In fact, this is only one in variety of supports rendered by Japan to Azerbaijan. Japanese government officially continues to provide its assistance within framework of the program Official Development Assistance (ODA). For example, project of release of advantaged loans with low interest rates is one type of assistance. Projects - GRES in northern part of Absheron, water supply and sanitation systems in small cities of the country are some of others. Moreover, we provide equipment for agricultural needs within grant program. All these supports are provided for free through grant programs aimed at development and increase of agricultural productivity in Azerbaijan. Moreover, we also provide technical support.

- How does cooperation between our countries in education sphere go? How many Azerbaijani students are now studying in Japan?

- Japanese ministry of education annually admits foreign students for education in Japan. As a Japanese Embassy in Baku each year we arrange examinations for Azerbaijani students, who wish to get bachelor and master degrees in Japanese universities, as well as get training in higher technical schools. Beside all of these, there are programs for learning Japanese language.

Japanese ministry of education admits students from all countries of the world, including 2-3 persons from Azerbaijan. About 60 persons from Azerbaijan participated in this program so far.

Japanese Government meets everyday expenditures of students.

It is also necessary to note that number of Azerbaijani universities, including Baku State University, Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy, Azerbaijan University of Languages have established direct links with Japanese universities and realize programs for student exchange.

- How is going cooperation between Japan and Azerbaijan in tourism sector? How many Japanese tourists visit Azerbaijan annually? Are there any steps taken in this direction?

- As far as I know, Azerbaijan puts on efforts for development of tourism sector. Unfortunately, I cannot say exact statistics, but as a whole about 2.5 thousand Japanese travel to Azerbaijan annually. About 500 people travel to Japan from Azerbaijan as a tourist each year.

Due to large distance between Azerbaijan and Japan, ordinary Japanese doesn’t know much about Azerbaijan. However, as I already told, Azerbaijani government puts on efforts to increase flow of tourists from Japan to Azerbaijan through various arrangements. I heard that Azerbaijani Embassy in Japan also works in this direction through promotion campaigns among Japanese citizens. Recently, Japanese TV channels sent their reporters to Azerbaijan to prepare various programs on beauties of the country, which raise Japanese people’s awareness on Azerbaijan. I think it would be good, if number of people traveling from Azerbaijan to Japan and vice versa increased in the context of both tourism and business cooperation.

- How does Mr. Ambassador assess cooperation between our countries in sphere of ecology and environmental protection?

- If to talk about ecology, I want to note that, several decades ago, with rapid development of Japanese industry, environmental pollution became a foremost problem in our country. Nevertheless, Japan was able to solve this issue gradually. Pollution of rivers during times of ecological problems reduced fish stocks in reservoirs. Household and industrial wastes flowing into rivers were the main cause of pollution. The problem was ultimately resolved and fish stock recovered after series of arrangements undertaken to prevent wastes from pouring into rivers. I think Azerbaijan could take advantage of Japan’s experience. Notably, Azerbaijan also administers number of arrangements in this direction. As far as I know, during Soviet period operations of some industrial plants in Sumgait caused pollution of soil and at present Azerbaijani government undertakes efforts to clean out this soil. Similar arrangements are carried out in the territory of White City in Baku.

Pollution problem related to wastes pouring into the water exists also with regard to one of symbols of Azerbaijan – Caspian Sea. Azerbaijan currently puts a lot of effort to solve ecological problems and improve ecology. I think Azerbaijan and Japan can cooperate in this sphere.

- What is Japan’s attitude towards settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict? In the context of territorial integrity, intresting to know how do the negotiations related to disputed islands with Japan’s neighboring countries - Russia, China and Korea go? Do you see possibility for settlement?

- Solution of territorial dispute is a difficult process for every country. Huge energy, tolerance and time are needed for this. Beside all of these, trust factor also plays a crucial part. I think settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict plays an important role for restoration of peace in Caucasus.

As we know, different countries undertake efforts in this direction. Specifically, OSCE Minsk group is engaged in this process, which plays a mediator between conflicting sides. Japan supports activities of OSCE Minsk group. I believe that it is important to solve this conflict based on international regulations.

Talking about territorial issues between Japan and Russia, peace agreement between two countries after second world war hasn’t been signed due to disputes over so called “four northern islands”. Japan, based on the principle of mutual understanding and stable relations with Russia, insistently holds negotiations to solve territorial dispute and conclude peaceful deal with Russia.

Regarding China, there are no disputes between two countries over belonging of territories. Peace and stability in the region must be established on the basis of norms of international regulations.