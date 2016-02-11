Japan is interested in exchanging experience with Azerbaijan in science and education

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Japan is interested in carrying out the exchange of experiences with Azerbaijan in the field of science and education.

Report was told by the chairman of the Azerbaijani-Japanese public association "Sakura" Tarana Huseynova, in this regard Japanese delegation of entrepreneurs in the field of science and education will visit Baku on March 10, which will meet with local students, scientists, professors.

According to T. Huseynova, the main purpose of the visit is that delegation that will be headed by an expert in the field of economy of Japan Kazuyasu Ishida - to explore the opportunities for scientific work, as well as opportunities for local students and scientist to visit Japan for studying, training and carrying out scientific work: "Unfortunately, the number of students who go from Azerbaijan to Japan for study is low. In order to increase knowledge of our young talented youth who study in Japan in order to gain knowledge and perspectives on the basis of international experience conducting research on scientific, cultural, economic and other areas can give useful results towards further development of Azerbaijan. In the true sense of the word, our young people to acquire high scientific perspective and international experience will certainly have a positive impact on the economic development of the country. Given this, it is necessary to increase science education and experience of talented youth in Japanese Universities. In addition, by attracting Japanese companies to Azerbaijan and building work in their various business sectors we can ensure that those students can put their knowledge into practice and their social state will be better.

T. Huseynova said that she is working on attracting Japanese investors to Azerbaijan: "Some students after graduation in Japan have difficulties in finding a job in their field. Because there are very few Japanese companies in Azerbaijan. So, by attracting Japanese companies to build a business in Azerbaijan we will directly achieve creation of new jobs by modern technology, business development, improving social status of our population and mutual development of entrepreneurship".

In addition, Tarana Huseynova, the head of the organization also noted that they are interested in the development of cooperation in the field of agriculture: "As you know, land in Japan suitable for agriculture is very small, but Japanese technology is very high quality. Therefore, they want to develop relations in this sphere. As an example, on the 6th August, 2015 within the framework of the "Non-Project Grant Aidfor Provision of products of Japanese Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (SME)” by the Japanese government financial support in the sum of 900 000 to the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan is an obvious evidence. Currently, Azerbaijan is very interested in Japan due to works carried out towards rapid development of agriculture in the region associated with economic reforms ongoing in our country. All this contributes to the development of business relations between the two countries and bilateral friendly relations and mutual cooperation".