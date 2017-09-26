James Appathurai: Azerbaijan-NATO relations safe and constantly developing

© Report/ Elshan Baba https://report.az/storage/news/bf063df6e0bcb5090255b8f20bd45f91/84f89843-cf61-42bc-812f-03e76c6bd030_292.jpg

Baku. 26 September.REPORT.AZ/ From the early beginning, relations between Azerbaijan and NATO were characterized as safe and constantly developing

Report informs at the presentation of Jeyranchel Clearance Project Phase 3, jointly implemented with ANAMA and NATO, James Appathurai, NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia said.

James Appathurai said Jeyranchel project has significant importance for people involved in agriculture, water management, archaeological excavations and so on.

“I congratulate ANAMA with what they have done. This is very dangerous work. The processes which are happening now shows that people should live in safe conditions.”

NATO Special Representative also thanked sponsors of the project and talked about the joint work of Azerbaijan with Georgia as part of the project: “The work jointly done with Georgia allowed for an exchange of experience in relevant spheres.”

In the end, Special Representative expressed the hope that the participants of today’s meeting will get together in the closing ceremony of Jeyranchel project.