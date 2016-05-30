Ivanishvili: We will deepen ties with Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Former Prime Minister of Georgia, the founder of the party "Georgian Dream" Bidzina Ivanishvili called for a deepening of relations with Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Sputnik-Georgia, it is stated in an open letter of B.Ivanishvili.

" Without prejudice to the interests of Georgia we will do everything to normalize relations with Russia. In addition, we will deepen ties with important partners and friends - with Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia ", - he writes.

At the same time, ex-Prime Minister noted that the external course and guide for Georgia is clearly the Euro-Atlantic area.

"We should understand that the issue of Georgia's admission to the EU is not on the immediate agenda.Also, we have to wait some time before we will become members of NATO, since it is part of a complex geopolitical process, and it does not depend only on our desire and readiness ", - said in the letter.