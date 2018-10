Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Italian Senate speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan on October 17. According to Report, a guard of honor was lined up for the high guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport where the state flags of the two countries were waved.

The Italian Senate speaker was welcomed at the airport by first deputy chairman of Milli Majlis Ziyafat Asgarov and other officials.