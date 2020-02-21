Senator: Italian Senate fully supports views expressed by Ilham Aliyev

"The state visit of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Italy forms a serious ground for the relations between the two countries," Gianluca Ferrara, a member of the Italian Senate (Parliament), told the European bureau of Report.

He noted that there is excellent potential for further expansion of relations between Azerbaijan and Italy: "Inter-parliamentary relations play an important role in these relations. The meeting held by Mr. Ilham Aliyev in the Senate and his speech testify to this."

The senator said that members of the legislature support the messages on the development of cooperation between the two countries. "Along with economic and trade relations, it is essential to develop cultural ties and interethnic communication. We have repeatedly expressed this at the highest level, at parliamentary meetings. We have an active working group on interparliamentary relations with Azerbaijan. A high-level visit by President Ilham Aliyev will provide a powerful impetus to further expansion of bilateral relations between the legislatures."

Touching upon the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Italian senator noted that his country fully supports the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group in this regard.