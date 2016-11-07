Italian Foreign Minister arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Paolo Gentiloni has arrived in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the minister will be on an official visit to Azerbaijan on November 7-8. During the visit, the minister will meet with high-ranking officials.

Italy's future chairmanship to the OSCE, regional and international cooperation, Karabakh conflict and other issues will be discussed in the meetings.

The minister is accompanied by Italian businessmen. Next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy will be held as a part of the visit.

Notably, before travelling Azerbaijan, P. Gentiloni has paid a visit to Georgia. He will leave for Yerevan after Baku visit.