Italian Embassy announces number of visas given to Azerbaijani students

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Since early 2017, the Italian Embassy has issued 331 visas to students from Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Italian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

According to report, it doubles the number of visas issued in previous year: "This once again confirms that Italy is the number one destination in the European Union for students from Azerbaijan".

Notably, earlier the Italian Embassy has issued a statement in connection with the news saying that visas will not be issued to students who intend to study in Italy. It has declared that the consular section will contact the students who have all the documents in order.

However, on September 20, a group of several dozen students appealed to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanding to consider their visa problems.