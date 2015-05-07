Italian Ambassador: Relations with Azerbaijan are of strategic nature

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ Italy-Azerbaijan Cooperation and Friendship Community will contribute to the development of bilateral ties.

Report informs, the Co-founder of the company Dundar Keshapli said at the ceremony of the establishment of the structure.

"You certainly are aware of the close cooperation between Italy, Azerbaijan and Turkey. I think that society will be able to contribute to the development of relations between our countries", stressed D.Keshpaly.

In turn, the Ambassador of Italy in Baku Giampaolo Cutillo said cooperation between the two countries based on mutual respect.

"We have deep and friendly relations, in fact today we are strategic partners in a number of areas of cooperation", - he said, expressing hope for fruitful work for the benefit of society on both sides.

Member of Parliament, Adil Aliyev in his speech pointed to the fact that today the republic builds large-scale relations with European countries.

"Azerbaijan today has changed significantly. Today Azerbaijan established extensive ties, including economic, in a number of European countries. The fact of the first European Games in Baku means that today Azerbaijan has left behind many European countries ", said the deputy.

He expressed the hope that established structure will help bring the truth about Azerbaijan to the world community.