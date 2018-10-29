 Top
    Istanbul hosts trilateral meeting of Turkish, Azerbaijani and Georgian FMs - PHOTO

    Istanbul. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Istanbul has hosted a trilateral meeting of Turkish, Azerbaijani and Georgian foreign ministers.

    Report’s Turkey bureau informs that Mevlut Chavusoglu, Elmar Mammadyarov and David Zalkaliani exchanged opinions on development of bilateral and trilateral links, energy projects among these countries and regional conflicts.

    Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov underlined the significance of a trilateral meeting for regional cooperation, strengthening of peace and security in the region. He noted that cooperation between Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia serves peace, stability and prosperity in the region and good neighborhood is the main target of Azerbaijan.

