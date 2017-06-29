Istanbul hosts meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of BSEC member states

Istanbul. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Istanbul has hosted the 36th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) member states.

Turkey bureau of Report News Agency informs, ministers and deputy ministers of 12 states as well as advisers from non-member states attended the council meeting. The opening of the official part began with taking a family photo.

Making a speech at the international event, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yıldız spoke about recent successful steps of the effectively acting organization in order to ensure peace and prosperity in the Black Sea region. Noting that Turkey, which hosts the BSEC for 25 years, has not been indifferent to the events in the world countries, Deputy Minister emphasized importance of the gathering of the countries.

BSEC Secretary General Michael Christides spoke about the issues to be discussed and the decisions to be taken. He stressed that the issues that concern the Black Sea region, fight against terrorism will be the main topic of the 36th meeting.

Azerbaijan is represented by a delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev. M. Mammadguliyev will deliver a speech at the meeting.

The Council meeting will continue its work throughout the day with bilateral discussions.