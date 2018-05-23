Issues to be discussed at next stage of negotiations on Azerbaijan-EU agreement named

© Report

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Political and security issues will be discussed at the next round of negotiations on the new agreement between Azerbaijan and EU".

Report informs, Ambassador of the EU in Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said.

According to him, the next stage of negotiations on the new agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU will be held in Baku on May 29-30.

The ambassador also touched upon the aviation agreement to be signed between Azerbaijan and EU: A number of works have been done on the agreement. We look forward to the results of this work, with hope and optimism”.