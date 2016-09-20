Israeli MFA: Visit to Azerbaijan is a priority for Prime Minister Netanyahu

Jerusalem. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ "We have very good relations with Azerbaijan. In Israel live many Jews from Azerbaijan, who played the role of a living bridge between the two countries."

Report informs, spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Ministry Emmanuel Nachshon said during a meeting with a group of Azerbaijani reporters.

According to him, Azerbaijan and Israel have good relations in various fields, especially in the energy sector, which is "a very important issue for Israel." However, he said the two countries could cooperate in the field of renewable energies, as "oil and gas will not last forever."

Responding to a question about the possibility of the opening of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel, E.Nachshon noted that this is an issue for which we must apply to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan: “We would like this to happen. It would be a reflection of the good relations between us", he added.

E. Nachshon also touched upon the expected visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Azerbaijan. Not naming the specific date of the visit, E. Nachshon said that his visit to Azerbaijan is a priority for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Commenting on the Nagorno Karabakh settlement, the head of the press service of the Israeli Foreign Ministry expressed the hope that this conflict will be resolved peacefully.