Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan comments on Trump's "deal of the century"

"As Prime Minister Netanyahu said yesterday, Israel has agreed to negotiate peace with the Palestinians based on the peace plan. It's an excellent plan for everyone. It's an excellent plan for peace. Israel looks forward to achieving peace that will protect Israel's security, provide the Palestinians with dignity and their own national life, and improve Israel's relations with the Arab world. This peace plan offers the Palestinians a pathway to a future state.

It also notes that Israel wants a better life for the Palestinians. "We want them to have a future of national dignity, prosperity, and hope. This peace plan offers the Palestinians such a future. This peace plan offers the Palestinians a pathway to a future state. I hope that the Palestinians embrace this plan and build with Israel a future of prosperity and peace. Israel also hopes that our Arab neighbors will embrace this vision and forge a path of reconciliation with Israel that can create for all of us a bright future," the Embassy concluded.