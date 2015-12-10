Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan spoke about his priorities

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ "When I look back at these 23 years of diplomatic relations I think that a lot has been achieved".

Report was told by Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav in an interview commenting on the level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Israel.

"I think there is a lot to be done in bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Israel", - he added.

Speaking of priorities as ambassador, Dan Stav said one of the main aspect from his point of view is agriculture: " I fully understand the importance of this sector, especially now, when the country faces the challenges of oil price dropping and it seems that they will not recover very soon. Another issue is renewable energy. Of course, you have a lot of fossil resources, someone can think why do you need that, but from the environmental point of view it is very important. Secondly, if you have more of it, you can sell more fossil resources, whether it is oil and gas".