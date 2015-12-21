Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan makes his official visit to Ganja district of Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Dan Stav starts his first official visit to Ganja district Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav has made his official visit to Ganja district.

Report was told in the Israeli Embassy to Azerbaijan, during the trip, the diplomat met head of the Ganja City Executive Authorities Elmar Valiyev and the Rector of University of Agriculture Ibrahim Jafarov.

Mr. Valiyev stressed the importance of the Azerbaijani-Israeli ties, and briefed the ambassador on socio-political life and economy of the city. Ambassador emphasized the historical and current importance of Ganga city, expressing Embassy's intention and interest to intensify its activity in this area. He said that the aim of the visit is to assess area of mutual interest in order to develop sustainable cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Stav discussed with Azerbaijani counterparts ways of expanding cooperation, especially in the field of agriculture and I.T. He stressed the role of the embassy in creating the connections between Israeli companies and academic institutions with their counterparts in Azerbaijan. Later Ambassador visited Museum of Nizami Ganjavi, Heydar Aliyev Center and had a meeting with Jewish community.