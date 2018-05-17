Israeli ambassador comments on call of Minister of this country to recognize so-called "armenian genocide"

© Report

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav commented on the call of İsraeli Education Minister to recognize the so-called "Armenian genocide". As Report D. Stav told to Report, that the government of Israel’s position is that "Armenian tragedy has been adversely transformed into sensitive political issue".

The ambassador noted that each side tries to prove that his view at this event is true.

"The government of Israel’s position is that there should be open debate based on data, willingness to open the archives on both sides and put them at the disposal of the historians that are not motivated by interests and have ability to research the subject not in its political context.," D. Stav said.

Earlier, Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennet called to recognize the so-called "Armenian genocide". He said that he addressed this question to the Speaker of the Knesset.