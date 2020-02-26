Israel shares Azerbaijan's grief on anniversary of Khojaly genocide

© Report / Sultana Ahmadbayli https://report.az/storage/news/294aa259ccbc8dd3250b8aa3b2708597/995f2f5b-e542-4b0d-ac81-6f91a3f2d418_292.jpg

The Israeli Embassy has offered its condolences to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy.

"Israel stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Azerbaijan both in happy days and in sad ones. Today I attended the event dedicated to the 28th anniversary of Khojaly tragedy to commemorate the victims," Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek wrote on Twitter.

Thousands of Azerbaijanis gathered today before the monument 'Mother's cry' in Khatai district of Baku to mourn the victims of the Khojaly genocide.

On the night of February 26, 1992, Armenian armed forces, with the help of the 366th Russian Regiment, attacked the town of Khojaly, which had been under siege for several months. A large-scale artillery bombardment preceded the raid on the evening of February 25. It led to a fire that engulfed the city by 5 o’clock on February 26 morning. The remaining 2,500 people in Khojaly fled to Agdam, the nearest settlement, in the hope of surviving. However, the Armenian formations did not give them a chance.

According to the official statistics of the Azerbaijani side, Armenian fascists brutally killed 613 civilians, including 106 women, 63 children and 70 aged people in Khojaly. 1,275 civilians were captured, while the fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children, is still unknown. 475 sustained multiple injuries; eight families were annihilated. 25 children lost both parents, and 130 lost one of them.