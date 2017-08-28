Israeli ambassador makes a tour in number of regions in Azerbaijan

© Israil səfirliyi

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ Israel's ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav and his team completed a working visit to Ujar, Agdash and Goychay.

Report was told in the Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan, the major goals of the visit were to get acquainted with the regions and its people, to obtain information about the leading sectors of the economy.

The ambassador met Mansur Mammadov, Chief Executive Power (CEP) of Ujar, Tofig Ibrahimov, Chief Executive Power of Agdash and Mehdi Salimzade, Chief Executive Power of Goychay. Governors of these three regions briefed ambassador Stav about the economies of these regions, the plans to enhance the economic activities and their interest in attract investments to these regions.

Ambassador Stav emphasized that Israeli technology and knowledge seems to be of great relevance as part of the cultivated areas in Israel has similar climatic and soil attributes. He was impressed from the efforts to implement president Aliyev's policy to diversify the economy by, among other measures to enhance strengthen the Agricultural sector. He further suggested increasing the cooperation with the local administrations in human capacity building through MASHAV (Israel agency for international Development Cooperation) training courses in Israel.

The tour to these regions included visits to a number of modern food processing industries.

Ambassador Stav also attended the opening of a seminar on Pomegranates growing that was conducted in Goychay in cooperation with ASAP and the Pomegranate association. Two Israeli experts Itzhak Kosto and Yoav Gal conducted this seminar.