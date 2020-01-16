 Top

Ghulam Isaczai: It is important to ensure free and simplified access of population to micro-businesses

Isaczai: 'Important' to ensure free access to micro-business
© Report / Elchin Murad

"During the preparation of a new framework document on the achievement of the 2030 Goals by Azerbaijan, the parties held numerous consultations and assessed new proposals," UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Ghulam Isaczai, said.

Report says Isaczai spoke at a conference on the formation of a new framework for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN.

"In particular, it is important to ensure free and simplified access of the population to micro-businesses, to strengthen and expand the capabilities of individual state structures. The national funding strategy is still not ready," he said.

Isaczai also stressed that it is necessary to take steps to ensure that every citizen of Azerbaijan feels the benefits of UN's activity over the next five years.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!