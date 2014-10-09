IREX Ceasing Operations in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ American NGO IREX announced the cease of operation in Azerbaijan, where it had begun work since 1997.

Report informs, it was said in the Washington office of IREX. On September 30, 2014 the organizational de-registration process has began. The Washington office notes that since 1997, IREX working with civil society and governments has supported the development of the media, education and the Internet.

The Office expressed gratitude to all employees and partners in Azerbaijan "for the great work done, fantastic accomplishments that have been made during IREX’s 18-year history in Azerbaijan".