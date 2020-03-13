​Iraq repatriates 112 ISIS-affiliated children to Azerbaijan

The Iraqi government announced that it extradited 112 children to Azerbaijan, who have links to the ISIS terrorist group, Report says.

"Iraqi Foreign Ministry authorities took part in the deportation of the Azerbaijani children imprisoned together with their mothers", according to a statement released by the Iraqi ministry.

"Regarding the issue, Iraq's MFA is in constant contact with Azerbaijan's Foreign Affairs Ministry and Embassy in Baghdad".

The release added that the Iraqi government has so far deported 248 IS-affiliated Azerbaijani children.