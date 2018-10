Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of Iran Hassan Rouhani will address in Milli Mejlis in the framework of his visit to Azerbaijan.

Report was told by Milli Mejlis.

H.Rouhani will make a speech in front of the MPs.

Hassan Rouhani will visit Azerbaijan on November 12. The bilateral meetings will be held and bilateral documents on several fields will be signed during his visit.