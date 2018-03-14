 Top
    Iranian foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan

    Then Javad Zarif will travel to Astana
    Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay a visit to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

    Report informs citing the IRNA, Ministry spokesman Bahram Kasem said.

    In Baku, Zarif will take part in the first quadrilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia and Iran on March 15.

    Then Zarif will go to Astana - to the trilateral summit of Iran, Russia and Turkey foreign ministers.

