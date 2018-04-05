Iranian FM: We work with Azerbaijan on a number of joint projects

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ / Azerbaijan and Iran have established good relations for many years. The recent visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Baku was very successful.

Report informs, Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

He noted that Azerbaijan and Iran are working on a number of joint projects. "First of all, it is the joint development of natural resources of the Caspian Sea, the implementation of North-South and South-West transit routes. I believe that our cooperation is at an excellent level."

Zarif also praised trilateral cooperation in the format of Iran-Russia-Turkey and Iran-Georgia-Turkey, noting the willingness to continue working in these formats: "All the countries of the region are interested in economic cooperation, and they believe that the establishment of peace in the region will be useful. We intend to continue working in this direction."