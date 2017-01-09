Iranian Embassy opens a book of condolences

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan will launch a book of condolences on the occasion of death of former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani.

Report informs, the book of condolences will be open on January 10-11 from 10:00 am to 12:00 am and from 15:00 to 17:00.

Moreover, flags at Iranian embassy in Baku have been lowered related to 3-day mourning announced in this country.

Some commemorative arrangements to the honor of dead president have been scheduled.

A.Rafsanjani died on January 8 from heart attack in one of Tehran hospitals at age 82. He served as president of the country during 1989-1997 years. He headed Expediency Discernment Council under supreme leader of Iran Ali Khamenei.