Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister will visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim Rahimpur will pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh said.

According to him, I. Rahimpur will arrive in Azerbaijan on January 24: "The purpose of the visit is to participate in the meeting of the special working group on development of Convention on legal status of the Caspian Sea, which will be held in Baku on January 25".

According to him, during the visit I. Rahimpur will also discuss the issues of strengthening bilateral cooperation with the Azerbaijani side.