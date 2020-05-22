​Iranian Ambassador congratulates Azerbaijani people on Ramadan

"On this great holiday, the Iranian people express solidarity with the Muslim people of the Republic of Azerbaijan and strongly emphasizes that they feel proud of the eternal friendship and brotherhood with the Azerbaijani people."

Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh said in a congratulatory letter addressed to the Azerbaijani people and state on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, Report says.

In the message of congratulation, the Ambassador wished further strengthening of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Iran and expressed hope that the countries will soon celebrate the liberation of Karabakh and Al-Quds.