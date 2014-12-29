 Top
    Iranian Ambassador congratulates Azerbaijani people on occassion of upcoming holidays

    On the eve of the new year, I pray to Almighty Allah the fraternal and friendly relations between our governments and people to continue

    Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Ayin congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the upcoming New Year's Day.

    Report informs the ambassador said that the year 2014 was very fruitful and constructive for the two brotherly peoples, and was marked to the further development of relations.

    I pray to Almighty Allah for the continuation of fraternity and friendship between two governments and nations and hope the year 2015 will be a year replete with happiness and prosperity for people of two countries, said ambassador.

