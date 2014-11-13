 Top
    Iran's President Hassan Rohani's official visit to Azerbaijan ends

    The guard of honor lined up to high-ranking guest

    Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani's official visit to Azerbaijan ended on November 13. Report informs, the guard of honor lined up to high-ranking guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport where the national flags of the two countries were fluttering.

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was seen off by the First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Ayyubov and other officials at the airport.

