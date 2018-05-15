Iran's Deputy Defense Minister is on visit to Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Minister of Defense of Iran Mohammad Mahdi Karbalai is on visit to Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

It is reported that the Deputy Minister of Iran met with the Deputy Ministers of Defense and Agriculture of Azerbaijan, during which the parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in the relevant fields.

It is expected that, today Mahdi Karbalai will also meet with the Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, and tomorrow he will go to Nakhchivan to meet with the chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan AR Vasif Talibov.