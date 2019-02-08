Iran intends to increase trade with Azerbaijan to $5 billion a year

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/fca4ed84dd14afac57d66d235c4ffbf7/50975291-f912-4697-9d29-c87cd229a750_292.jpg

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ / “Iran aims to increase trade turnover with Azerbaijan to $ 5 billion a year” Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh said.

Report informs that he spoke at a briefing dedicated to the 40th anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Iran.

"Today, Iranian-Azerbaijani relations are considered to be very good. These relations are established not only in politics, but also in the economy. High relations please us, we are glad of them. We consider that it is necessary to maintain and develop these relations", Jahangirzadeh said.

"However, there are some forces who are dissatisfied with our relations and are not interested in the high level of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations. It is very important that the presidents of both countries continue to maintain relations," the diplomat said.

Jahangirzadeh stressed that a growth of economic relations makes 73%.

"Our goal is the turnover of 5 billion dollars a year. It is difficult, but we will be able to reach this level by working in this direction," the Ambassador said.

The diplomat noted that today a lot of Azerbaijanis visit Iran - both for tourism, trade and medical purposes. "It means that there are no obstacles between us on visiting. The Azerbaijanis ranks second after Iraqis on visit to our country, ". He also added that Iran also intends to develop ties with Azerbaijan in the fields of education and culture.