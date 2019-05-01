Ambassador: Iran hopes for breakthrough in Karabakh negotiation process

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/29c64c94e83f6c7a0c53514f67376cb5/e1338171-7613-478c-bb9c-3f7c4764e40a_292.jpg

"Iran has always recognized and supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," Iranian Ambassador in Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh told Report following the meeting with the Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Tural Ganjaliyev .

"We see that Azerbaijan wants to resolve the Nagorno Karabakh issue in a political and peaceful way. No one wants a conflict in the region. And we understand that Azerbaijan's policy on this issue is correct, considering the deaths and problems of people. We hope for a breakthrough in the negotiation process," he said.

The Ambassador also noted that Azerbaijan has a very important place in Iran's foreign policy: "In this context, such meetings are extremely important. It is necessary to increase their number for closer ties and exchange of experience. We consider Azerbaijan not just a neighbor, but a brotherly country."