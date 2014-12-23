International observers: No serious violations of election legislation have been reported

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Employees of the Baku branch of the International Institute of Monitoring Democracy Development, parliamentary and electoral rights of citizens of states - members of the IPA of CIS took part in monitoring the organization and conduct of the vote in municipal elections in the polling stations of Ganja, Mingechevir and Baku.

Report was told in the Baku branch of IIMDD of IPA of CIS.

According to those who took part in the monitoring, during the first half of the day no serious violations of electoral law were observed.

Elections are held in 1607 municipalities. 37077 candidates claim on 15035 places. The number of candidates nominated by political parties are 13907, individually - 23061, through initiative groups - 109. Candidates represent 30 political parties. The number of voters are 4,819,382 people. They vote in 5015 polling stations. At 1000 polling stations installed web cameras (20% of the total number of sites).

55,551 local observers were registered to observe the elections. Accreditation to observe the elections passed six representatives of the International Institute of Monitoring Democracy Development, parliamentary and electoral rights of citizens of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.