International Conference on Question of Jerusalem starts in Baku

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ International conference on the issue of Jerusalem (Quds) has today started in Baku.

Report informs, conference entitled "Jerusalem and the international community: providing political and economic support" was organized by the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, the Government of Azerbaijan and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Ambassador at large of MFA Shahin Abdullayev, Assistant to UN Secretary-General for Political Affairs Miroslav Jenča, representative of the UN Committee on the Realization of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People Rafael Dario Ramirez Carreno, OIC Assistant Secretary General for Palestine and Al- Quds Affairs Ambassador Samir Bakr, representative of the State of Palestine to the UN Riyad Mansour expected to address at the event.

Further, a press conference and panel discussions will be held on the topic "Life in East Jerusalem under occupation," "New Approach to East Jerusalem," "International and Regional Support for East Jerusalem."

The events will end on July 21 with speeches at the final session.