Indonesians performing Hajj will travel to Baku

Guba. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Tourism Department of Indonesia plans to develop tour packages to Baku for Indonesians performing Hajj.

Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Husnan Bey Fananie told the northern bureau of Report News Agency.

According to him, tha idea was put forward by the embassy: "We are interested to include Azerbaijan in the list of countries, where Indonesians travel more as Azerbaijan has extensive tourism potential. Currently, we are working on this issue".

According to him, 7 million Indonesians perform Umrah pilgrimage per year: "19,000 Indonesians perform Umrah pilgrimage per day. Furthermore, Indonesian citizens mainly travel to Uzbekistan, Turkey and Jordan".