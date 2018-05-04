Indonesian President invites Ilham Aliyev to visit his country

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo sent a letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, J. Widodo expressed his sincere greetings and congratulations on the occasion of the 25th years anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Indonesia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"We have witnessed the great efforts of our countries in the development and encouragement of our ever-growing relations over the past 25 years. Taking opportunity, I would like to emphasize once again that Indonesia is determined to maintaining close cooperation with Azerbaijan in various fields. I strongly believe we will continue joint efforts to raise our cooperation to high level. So I would be honored from your visit to Indonesia on a relevant date. I am convinced that your visit will lead to the further development of sincere cooperation between Indonesia and Azerbaijan for the benefit of our peoplesⅦ", the Indonesian President noted.