 Top
    Close photo mode

    Indonesian ambassador mulls bilateral relations with Khalaf Khalafov

    Sides also discussed issues of organization of various events of Indonesia in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Indonesia to Azerbaijan Husnan Bey Fanani has met with Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov.

    Report was informed in the Indonesian embassy in Baku, the sides exchanged the current state and development prospects of bilateral relations.

    Furthermore, Husnan Bey Fanani and Khalaf Khalafov mulled the issues of the organization of various events of Indonesia in Azerbaijan, especially the upcoming festival of the Indonesian culture in Baku in September.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi