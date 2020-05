© Report https://report.az/storage/news/a8177fde9cee4fbfceffc3c41b776718/656f8d59-5fe5-484f-90e7-fcd64d537847_292.jpg

Indonesian Ambassador Husnan Bey Fananie is completing his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan this summer, Report says, citing the country’s Embassy in Azerbaijan.

As reported in the diplomatic mission, Fananie's term of office expires, tentatively in June.

According to Indonesian media, the President has already nominated a new candidate as Ambassador of Indonesia to Azerbaijan. He will probably be Hildi Hamid.

Hasan Bey Fanny has been the Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan since 2016.