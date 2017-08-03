Indonesia will further support Azerbaijan in issue of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Indonesia has always supported and will stand by Azerbaijan in the issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, Ambassador of Indonesia to Azerbaijan Husnan Bay Fanani told journalists.

According to him, Indonesia has always considered Nagorno-Karabakh part of Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the level of bilateral relations, H.B. Fanani noted that there are very close relations between Azerbaijan and Indonesia: "Indonesia is a brotherly country for Azerbaijan".

In addition, the ambassador noted existence of good relations in the economic sphere, adding that Indonesia bought oil from Azerbaijan worth $ 2.4 billion.