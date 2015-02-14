Hearing on Relations between Azerbaijan and the US helds in Milli Mejlis

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ The hearings on the topic: Relations between Azerbaijan and the United States in the context of human rights, energy issues and security was held in Azerbaijani Parliament. Report informs, it was attended by MPs, leaders of non-governmental organizations and political parties.Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on international affairs and interparliamentary relations Samad Seyidov said that Azerbaijan is using its logistics capabilities and has a special support to the United States. According to him, this emphasizes how important these relations today: "Of course that, along with the existing close relations between Azerbaijan and the United States at a high level, we expect other steps from the US, especially related to the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.US activities in the OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired is due not only to its activities in this direction, it is also a major factor affecting the relations between Azerbaijan and the United States as a whole. It would not be correct to separate these processes from each other.At one time it was on the initiative and efforts of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, the US was included in the OSCE Minsk Group to have more clearly discernible to an objective and balanced policy".

Seyidov said that Azerbaijan expects serious steps from US to address the policy of double standards: "Azerbaijan is waiting from the US to provide support to the international legal norms and laws, using its credibility and relevance at the international level, especially in the UN, OSCE and other major organizations".