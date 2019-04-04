President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov, Report informs citing AzerTag.
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Russian minister of industry and trade
https://report.az/storage/news/0d63929456666abaa8507652532e2368/444515bf-7505-42a9-b20d-ccdb3a55e14a_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- MFA comments on NATO Secretary General's statement regarding Azerbaijan 05 April, 2019 / 11:14
- Foreign Minister: “Our partners in the EU could do more” 04 April, 2019 / 15:31
- Minister: We plan to implement the EU-Azerbaijan Partnership Priorities document before this summer 04 April, 2019 / 15:30
- Minister: New EU-Azerbaijan agreement 90% agreed 04 April, 2019 / 15:19
- Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: We are proud to contribute to peacekeeping and security in Afghanistan 04 April, 2019 / 14:00
- Brussels hosting EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council 04 April, 2019 / 12:27
- Azerbaijanis living in France to be provided with mobile consular service 03 April, 2019 / 14:34
- Chechnya to open its representative office in Baku 03 April, 2019 / 10:48
- Elmar Mammadyarov leaves for Russia 03 April, 2019 / 10:43
- Elmar Mammadyarov leaves for Brussels for talks with EU officials 02 April, 2019 / 13:25
News DepartmentNews Author