Ilham Aliyev receives Georgian Minister of Internal Affairs

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Giorgi Mgebrishvili, Report informs.

Recalling his recent successful official visit to Georgia, the head of state noted that the bilateral relations, as well as regional cooperation and important issues related to security were discussed during the trip. Emphasizing the role of cooperation between the two countries` relevant authorities in ensuring security in the region, President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of strengthening the ties on this front.

Interior Minister Giorgi Mgebrishvili conveyed greetings on behalf of President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili to the head of state. Touching upon the cooperation between the law enforcement bodies, the Georgian Interior Minister noted the significance of strengthening the cooperation between the two countries` relevant authorities, especially at a time when terrorism and crime reign in the world. He underlined that his country also attached great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan in cultural and social areas.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of President Giorgi Margvelashvili and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and asked the Minister to communicate his greetings to the President and Prime Minister of Georgia.