President Ilham Aliyev receives chairman of Dutch-Azerbaijan Friendship Group

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Former President of the Senate of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Honorary President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Chairman of Dutch-Azerbaijan Friendship Group Rene van der Linden, Report informs citing Azertag.

