President Ilham Aliyev met with U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of Energy Resources

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of Energy Resources Sandra Oudkirk, Report informs citing the press service of the President of Azerbaijan.
https://report.az/storage/news/465d28b0e8a7545346229219ca501379/05147c44-6830-4dda-b538-b5a29babd90c_292.jpg
